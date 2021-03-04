Milwaukee VA lowers age threshold again for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Milwaukee VA has lowered the age threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations to 55.
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center had previously lowered the threshold from 65 to 60.
The update is for enrolled veterans and is effective immediately. The change will include the walk-in clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The VA will host a virtual town hall on March 10 to discuss vaccine rollout.