Milwaukee updates hours at COVID-19 testing sites this weekend

MILWAUKEE — To help with increasing demand for COVID-19 tests, the City of Milwaukee Health Department is adjusting its holiday weekend hours at their clinics.
Testing sites will be closed this Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2. But the department said they will open the Menomonee Valley site on Friday, Dec. 31.
People who need a test over the weekend should visit HealthyMKE.com for resources. The health department said calling ahead is recommend because locations may have adjusted holiday hours.
View the full holiday schedule below:
Thursday, December 30
- Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Northwest Health Center
7630 W. Mill Rd.12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Southside Health Center
1639 S. 23rd St.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, December 31
- Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Monday, January 3
- Northwest Health Center
7630 W. Mill Rd.9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Southside Health Center
1639 S. 23rd St.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.12 p.m. – 6 p.m.