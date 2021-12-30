Watch
Milwaukee updates hours at COVID-19 testing sites this weekend

TMJ4
COVID testing at a Milwaukee site.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 30, 2021
MILWAUKEE — To help with increasing demand for COVID-19 tests, the City of Milwaukee Health Department is adjusting its holiday weekend hours at their clinics.

Testing sites will be closed this Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2. But the department said they will open the Menomonee Valley site on Friday, Dec. 31.

People who need a test over the weekend should visit HealthyMKE.com for resources. The health department said calling ahead is recommend because locations may have adjusted holiday hours.

View the full holiday schedule below:

Thursday, December 30

  • Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • Northwest Health Center

7630 W. Mill Rd.12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Southside Health Center

1639 S. 23rd St.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, December 31

  • Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, January 3

  • Northwest Health Center

7630 W. Mill Rd.9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • Southside Health Center

1639 S. 23rd St.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

