Milwaukee Public Schools transitioning to virtual learning after 'influx' of positive COVID-19 tests among staff

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 4 due to an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19, the district announced Sunday.

"MPS was scheduled to resume in-person learning on January 4, 2022, but due to an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, this emergency safety measure is being implemented," a news release from the district says.

The district says its goal is to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 10.

Students and staff who want to be tested for COVID-19 can do so on Monday, January 3 at six MPS locations, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. See those test locations here.

The district says that when in-person learning resumes, testing will be available for students and staff at each MPS school location.

Student meals will be provided daily at "Stop, Grab & Go" locations from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

MPS says more information on student meals will be posted on the district's website, school websites, as well as social media.

