Milwaukee public schools offering COVID tests for students, faculty

MILWAUKEE — To begin the New Year, Milwaukee Public Schools is offering COVID-19 tests to all faculty and students. You must pre-register prior to getting a test. You can do so by clicking this link.

After clicking on the link, select 'I am being tested at a non-public site' when asked to select a testing location. A QR code will be emailed to you once you complete the process. You must have the QR code at the time of testing. MPS staff must also have an MPS ID or proof of employment.

Staff can get tested on Jan. 1 and 2 at the Central Service building on 5225 W. Vliet St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Students and staff can get tested on Jan. 3 at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m:

Hamilton HS: 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.

Marshall HS: 4141 N. 64th St.

Obama SCTE: 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.

Pulaski HS: 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.

South Division: 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.

Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL): 1017 N. 12th St.

