Milwaukee Public Museum temporarily closing due to staff shortages from COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) announced it will temporarily be closing its doors due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 cases.

MPM said they will be closed Monday, Jan. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“With a few key staff members in essential operational roles currently quarantining or awaiting test results, the Museum is proactively closing for a few days to accommodate for the impact of those absences,” said MPM President and CEO Ellen Censky. “The health, safety and wellbeing of those who enter our building is paramount, and unfortunately, we cannot safely operate without certain staffing levels in critical departments.”

MPM has implemented many COVID-19 mitigation measures throughout the pandemic, including mask requirements for all staff and visitors 3-years-old and older, elevator and exhibit occupancy limits, and increased cleaning in high-touch and high-traffic areas.

MPM also said 97 percent of its employees are vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees are required to receive weekly COVID-19 testing.

The museum said those who have purchases tickets online for the affected dates can receive a refund or transfer their tickets to an alternate date.

MPM said they will provide updates on reopening plans HERE.

