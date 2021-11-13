Milwaukee Public Health and Bucks host vaccine clinic for kids

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee ramped up its vaccine drive for kids on Saturday by offering shots downtown at a special location.

"I would come out here to take a picture of the trophy," said five-year-old Mark Williams.

The Larry O'Brien Trophy, that is. Milwaukee Public Health has partnered with the Bucks to host two vaccine clinics at Fiserv Forum.

The concept is straightforward — get a shot, get your photo taken next to the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which currently sits in Fiserv after the Bucks won the NBA finals in July.

The city said it has vaccinated around 1,000 five-to-eleven year old children since it received federal and state approval last week to vaccinate that age group.

Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said more have likely been vaccinated at local pharmacies and pediatricians.

"We don't have a target specifically. As many as we can get. I was asked last week how many kids are you anticipating. I said all of them. We want them all vaccinated," said Johnson.

According to the City, 48.1% of Milwaukee residents had been vaccinated by November 9.

The total for the state is slightly higher at 55% of all citizens.

Johnson said she hopes to boost the city's number further ahead of colder weather.

"I think we really are just hoping more people get vaccinated knowing the risk increases as more move inside in Wisconsin and Milwaukee," she said.

Parents said they see the Buck-themed vaccine drive as a chance to protect their kids and their families.

"We kind of, told him about, we have our grandmas and grandpas we have to protect, and our little sister. He's not upset about it. We're glad it's available for him," said Ashlie Williams, Mark's mom.

Mark said it didn't hurt and that he wasn't scared at all. A good sign for his mom and dad, who have to bring him back here or to another clinic to complete the vaccine series.

On December 4., the Milwaukee Health Department said it's hosting a second clinic at Fiserv with the Bucks for first timers and those getting a second dose.

People who are vaccinated at both Fiserv clinics will be entered into a drawing for a family pack of tickets for the Bucks versus Heat on Dec. 4.

