Milwaukee, Kenosha school boards both scheduled to discuss COVID-19 measures Thursday night

MILWAUKEE — Two local school districts are set to have important board meetings regarding COVID-19 measures Thursday night.

Kenosha School District was scheduled to have the meeting Tuesday night, but it was abruptly ended after attendees refused to social distance. Dozens of people were signed up to give their public comment, but board president Yolanda Adams said she didn't want the meeting to become a "super spreader event" after parents and community members would not listen to the board's requests to social distance.

Kenosha administrators are recommending students in grades 6 and younger be required to wear a mask until vaccines are available for them. Otherwise, it suggests masks remain optional for students in grades the 7 through 12. It recommends circling back on the mask policy as it monitors community cases and vaccination rates.

The board meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Parents and community members can sign up to speak virtually here.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors are also holding a meeting Thursday night, and are set to discuss a vaccine mandate for staff and teachers. The mandate would allow few exceptions for teachers and staff who couldn't get the vaccine, and the exception was approved, it would require them to test for COVID-19 weekly.

On August 17, the group voted unanimously to move a resolution forward that would require the administration to report back on the legality and enforceability of the mandate.

The meeting will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m., and president of the Board of Directors, Bob Peterson, will speak regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

You can watch the meeting here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip