Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kenosha School District Board forced to cancel meeting due to attendees not socially distancing

The board, like many in southeast Wisconsin in the last few weeks, was set to discuss the district's COVID-19 protocol.
items.[0].image.alt
KUSD via YouTube
Capture.PNG
Posted at 8:47 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 21:47:53-04

**Watch Stephanie Haines' report tonight on TMJ4 News at 10.**

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha Unified School District Board was forced to cancel Tuesday night's meeting because of the number of people packed into the board meeting room not practicing social distancing.

The board, like many in southeast Wisconsin in the last few weeks, was set to discuss the district's COVID-19 protocol - including mask requirements - for the upcoming school year.

TMJ4 News crews there even saw Kenosha police and armed security posted at the meeting in case things got unruly.

About mid way through a recorded version of the canceled meeting, board members asked attendees to move into overflow areas. Attendees did not appear receptive to the request.

About seven minutes later, the board announced the meeting had been canceled because social distancing requirements had not been met by attendees.

School board members said that the meeting will be rescheduled for another day.

The state Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety says if you want to have your voice heard at any school board meeting, but don’t want to attend in person, you can write a letter or send an email to the school board as public comment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.