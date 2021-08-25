Kenosha School District Board forced to cancel meeting due to attendees not socially distancing

**Watch Stephanie Haines' report tonight on TMJ4 News at 10.**

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha Unified School District Board was forced to cancel Tuesday night's meeting because of the number of people packed into the board meeting room not practicing social distancing.

The board, like many in southeast Wisconsin in the last few weeks, was set to discuss the district's COVID-19 protocol - including mask requirements - for the upcoming school year.

TMJ4 News crews there even saw Kenosha police and armed security posted at the meeting in case things got unruly.

About mid way through a recorded version of the canceled meeting, board members asked attendees to move into overflow areas. Attendees did not appear receptive to the request.

About seven minutes later, the board announced the meeting had been canceled because social distancing requirements had not been met by attendees.

School board members said that the meeting will be rescheduled for another day.

The state Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety says if you want to have your voice heard at any school board meeting, but don’t want to attend in person, you can write a letter or send an email to the school board as public comment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip