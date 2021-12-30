Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 testing hours extended for New Year's weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 7:42 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 20:42:29-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department adjusted the previously announced holiday weekend hours due to an increase demand for COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 services will be closed Saturday and Sunday, however, it will be open at the Menomonee Valley site on Friday.

Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend, can click here for additional testing and vaccination locations.

The full schedule is below:

Thursday, December 30

· Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Northwest Health Center
7630 W. Mill Rd.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

· Southside Health Center
1639 S. 23rd St.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, December 31

· Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, January 3

· Northwest Health Center
7630 W. Mill Rd.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Southside Health Center
1639 S. 23rd St.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.