Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 testing hours extended for New Year's weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department adjusted the previously announced holiday weekend hours due to an increase demand for COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 services will be closed Saturday and Sunday, however, it will be open at the Menomonee Valley site on Friday.
Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend, can click here for additional testing and vaccination locations.
The full schedule is below:
Thursday, December 30
· Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
· Northwest Health Center
7630 W. Mill Rd.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
· Southside Health Center
1639 S. 23rd St.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, December 31
· Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Monday, January 3
· Northwest Health Center
7630 W. Mill Rd.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
· Southside Health Center
1639 S. 23rd St.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
· Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.