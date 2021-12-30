Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 testing hours extended for New Year's weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department adjusted the previously announced holiday weekend hours due to an increase demand for COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 services will be closed Saturday and Sunday, however, it will be open at the Menomonee Valley site on Friday.

Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend, can click here for additional testing and vaccination locations.

The full schedule is below:

Thursday, December 30

· Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Northwest Health Center

7630 W. Mill Rd.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

· Southside Health Center

1639 S. 23rd St.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, December 31

· Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, January 3

· Northwest Health Center

7630 W. Mill Rd.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Southside Health Center

1639 S. 23rd St.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

