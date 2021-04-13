Milwaukee families prepare to return kids to in-person learning on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday marked the final day of full-time virtual learning for many parents of young students within Milwaukee Public Schools.

Wednesday kicks off MPS’ first day of welcoming students back to in-person learning.

“Oh, they have to go. They’ve been home all week,” said Brionna Givens, mother of two students returning to class.

TMJ4 News caught Givens as she was preparing to take her three kids to daycare. Two of them will go back for in-person learning at Elm Creative Arts School on Wednesday.

“It’ll be a break for them going to school, but because of COVID, you don’t know what the teachers are exposed to, or the other children,” Givens said.

On Wednesday, K-3 through 3rd graders will be the first of three student groups beginning class in-person. She said her plan is to keep her son and daughter learning together.

“He wants to go and be around his kids. My daughter wants to stay at home. But if one goes, they’re both going,” Givens said.

Not too far away, Bradette McClain's twin daughters Coretta and Corina are in middle school. The twins are two of her three kids. They’re set to return to class on Monday.

“It is a relief and they’re happy too because they miss their friends,” McClain said.

She said she’s had to stay home to help one of her girls deal with ADHD, but said keeping three teens at home on task has proven to be quite the job over the past year.

“Now, it’s time to go back to work and I need peace of mind,” McClain joked.

Both parents say safety is a big concern as they both prepare to send their kids to school to mingle with others over the coming week. MPS said parents won't need to send their students back with learning supplies. Parents say their kids will be ready with masks and hand sanitizer.

