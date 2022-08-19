Watch Now
Milwaukee County moving back to medium CDC Covid-19 level

The update means it is likely kids on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) early start calendar will no longer be required to wear masks in class.
Masks will remain optional at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) for the upcoming school year. The Milwaukee Public Schools Board discussed its mask policies at its meeting Thursday night.<br/>
Posted at 8:08 PM, Aug 18, 2022
For the first time in over a month, Milwaukee County has dropped its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Covid-19 community level to medium on Thursday.

Those levels are determined by Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to Dr. Ben Weston, the chief health policy advisor of Milwaukee County, hospitalizations remain high, but cases are just below the threshold.

"This reflects a broader national decline in cases," Dr. Weston tweeted. "But remember that low testing means low recorded cases."

The update means it is likely kids on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) early start calendar will no longer be required to wear masks in class.

RELATED COVERAGE: Milwaukee Public Schools masks optional unless CDC high transmission

The students went back to class Monday and have been wearing masks because Milwaukee County was in the high transmission category.

The Milwaukee Public School Board discussed its mask policies and Covid-19 safety measures at a meeting Thursday, July 28. School leaders decided to align their new masking policy with the CDC's community levels tool. MPS leaders said they will update whether masks will be optional every Friday. TMJ4 News broke down the new plan for students and staff here.

Dr. Weston reminded the public Thursday to stay cautious and up to date on vaccines and boosters.

