Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands of Milwaukee Public Schools students return to class for early start

Schools on the traditional calendar will begin Sept. 6.
High schools, middle schools and some elementary schools following the Early Start calendar head back to class.
mps.jfif
Posted at 7:05 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 09:30:09-04

MILWAUKEE — Monday morning it's back to school for thousands of kids in the Milwaukee Public School district.

High schools, middle schools and some elementary schools following the Early Start calendar head back to class. Schools on the traditional calendar will begin Sept. 6.

Students will have to start the year wearing masks, because Milwaukee County is in the high transmission category for coronavirus right now.

Learn more about Early Start on the school district's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards