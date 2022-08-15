Thousands of Milwaukee Public Schools students return to class for early start

MILWAUKEE — Monday morning it's back to school for thousands of kids in the Milwaukee Public School district.

High schools, middle schools and some elementary schools following the Early Start calendar head back to class. Schools on the traditional calendar will begin Sept. 6.

Students will have to start the year wearing masks, because Milwaukee County is in the high transmission category for coronavirus right now.

Learn more about Early Start on the school district's website.

Happening #NOW — The red carpet has been rolled out at #Milwaukee High School of the Arts as students return for the first day of class. The energy is contagious🎉 @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/2WB7EOlR1M — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) August 15, 2022

