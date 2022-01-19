Milwaukee County issues booster shot mandate for high-risk facilities

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has issued a booster-shot mandate for all high-risk facilities in the area.

The mandate states all eligible employees, contractors, and volunteers at high-risk facilities like the Milwaukee County Jail, the House of Correction, Youth Detention Center, and Behavioral Health hospital service will need to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

Everyone eligible to get the shot must have it done by February 4, or 21 days after they become eligible.

“Milwaukee County is not unique in that it has felt the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce,” said County Executive Crowley. “A COVID-19 booster means employees who provide critical, essential services are less likely to contract COVID-19 and if infected are less likely to have severe illness.”

Employees who do not comply could face suspension and salary adjustments. Milwaukee County may also take the refusal into consideration when promoting employees.

In a news release, the county said mandating booster vaccine doses in high-risk facilities is not only about protecting employees, contractors, and volunteers, but also the people it serves. They also said mandated boosters do not apply to employees who have received an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

