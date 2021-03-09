Milwaukee businesses face $126K in fines for violating COVID-19 order since Jan. 1

MILWAUKEE — Nearly fifty businesses were fined for violating the City of Milwaukee's COVID-19 order since the beginning of this year, city records show.

The City Health Department has issued 73 citations for 49 businesses, and a number of the businesses were cited several times.

The businesses cited face a total of $126,500 in fines. The violations are for not enforcing facemask wearing, capacity limits, social distancing and self-service regulations.

The nightclub VIP Lounge MKE, located at 828 S. 1st St., faces a total of $20,500. The club's COVID-19 plan was reportedly revoked by the health department, and since then the business faces more citations.

Just west of there at 3300 W. Lincoln Ave. is Juniors Cocktail Lounge, which faces $16,000 in fines in six separate tickets.

The health department hasn't issued any citations to businesses for breaking the COVID-19 order since Feb. 25, records show, though seven citations not included in the above 49 are currently pending.

Last year, the Milwaukee Health Department increased the fine for violating the COVID-19 order from $500 to between $500 and $5,000. The fine for a single violation is capped at $20,000.

The city's enforcement of its COVID-19 order reached a climax when a health inspector was pushed by attendees at a Trump rally at Serb Hall last November. Since the incident, Milwaukee police officers have accompanied health inspectors as they enforce the COVID-19 order.

