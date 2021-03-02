Menu

Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv team up to benefit minority-owned businesses

The event is a partnership between the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv, helping those owners not only survive, but thrive.
Posted at 10:17 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 23:17:11-05

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of Black and brown business owners gathered at Fiserv Forum for a #BACK2BUSINESS event. The event is a partnership between the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv, helping those owners not only survive, but thrive.

"At one point I thought I was going to lose my business,” said Jose Martinez, the owner of The International Barbershop in Brookfield.

The shop is his life's work and means a lot to him to have opened a rare, minority-owned barbershop in Brookfield.

"You know, when I got the phone call, I was like, 'Yeah, right.' But here I am, by the grace of God,” Martinez said.

Fiserv also provided tools and resources to help the businesses succeed.

"Instead of $1,000 grants today, we're going to give you $10,000 grants today,” said Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

In 2019, the Small Business Association tallied just under 60,000 small, minority-owned, businesses in Wisconsin. That number makes up about 13 percent of total businesses in the state.

The business owners received a surprise $10,000 grant to help keep their establishments afloat during the pandemic.

