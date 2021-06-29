MCTS to return to full capacity on buses July 1

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will return to full capacity on its buses beginning Thursday, July 1, it announced Tuesday.

Once Thursday's change is in effect, it will be the first time MCTS buses have been at full capacity since April of 2020. Riders will still be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, per federal regulations.

"Returning to full capacity on buses enables MCTS to better serve those who need reliable, on-time transportation to work, school, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, and other important destinations," a news release from MCTS said.

Here are some other reminders of current COVID-19 policies, courtesy of MCTS:

Federal regulations still require the use of masks while riding public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. This federal requirement from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supersedes any local or state mask policies and is expected to last until September 13.

MCTS has free mask and hand sanitizer dispensers available on all buses.

Passengers are encouraged to use best practices: wash hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, limit unnecessary conversations and interaction, and use staggered seating when possible.

MCTS is using an innovative air filtration treatment that coats each bus’s regular HVAC filters with a specialized polymer system that is independently tested to control bacteria and pathogens that house viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2.

Buses go through extra disinfection processes using EPA-approved and CDC-recommended products in addition to the standard cleaning that vehicles receive regularly.

Passengers are encouraged to use contactless fare payment methods like the M-CARD and Ride MCTS app to ensure fast, touch-free experiences while boarding.

Passengers should enter the bus through the front door and exit via the rear door (unless the ramp or ‘kneeling feature’ of the bus is needed).

