Mask requirements return to Fiserv Forum for all events amid COVID-19 spike

MILWAUKEE — Those attending events at Fiserv Forum will be required to wear masks again beginning Friday at the Harlem Globetrotters game, officials confirm to TMJ4.

Masking is required for everyone attending Fiserv Forum events, including all games and concerts. This includes Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette basketball games.

Masks were previously required for all arena events until June.

The Bucks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Saturday.

The new requirement comes just a day after it was announced the Omicron COVID-19 variant is now the dominant strain in Wisconsin. A soaring number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations in the area are at levels not seen since the highs recorded in November and December of last year.

Milwaukee County's Chief Health Policy Advisor, Ben Weston, noted that it took the Alpha variant 12 weeks to become dominant, 11 weeks for the Delta variant and just 4 weeks for the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile the state's hospitals are beginning to become critically full, with UW Health saying on Tuesday that the variant's surge could make it impossible to care for all their critical patients.

Just over 61 percent of Milwaukee County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and just over 56 percent have received two doses, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. That's slightly higher than Wisconsin's average vaccination rates but significantly below the counties leading in those numbers.

A number of Milwaukee-area companies are also postponing their in-person return to offices amid the spike.

Covid-19 concerns are also prompting people to cancel New Year's Eve celebrations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

