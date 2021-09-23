Marquette Law School Poll: The political divide over COVID-19 vaccines, mandates and masks continues

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School Poll shows the divide between Republicans and Democrats over COVID-19 vaccines and the coronavirus remains sharp.

The nationwide poll found that among Republicans who don't see the current levels of the virus as a serious problem, 54% are not vaccinated. Only 16% of Republicans see it as a serious problem, and a majority of them are vaccinated.

On the flip side, a majority of Democrats and Independents are vaccinated regardless of their opinion of virus levels right now. 74% of Independents and 90% of Democrats are vaccinated in the poll.

The Marquette poll included 1,411 interviews with people over a ten day period starting Sept. 7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated at the time of the poll that 76% of people 18 and older were vaccinated. More than half of those who are not vaccinated say they will definitely not get the shot.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reports 64% of Wisconsin adults 18 and over are fully vaccinated.

When it comes to President Biden's coronavirus response, 56% approve, while 43% disapprove. Nine out of 10 Democrats give him high marks, and 81% of Republicans disapprove.

Other key takeaways from the Marquette Law School Poll:

69% support requiring teachers and students wear masks in public schools.

64% support requiring public university students to be vaccinated.

At of the start of September, UW-Madison reported that 88% of students and 92% of employees are fully vaccinated.

“The students at UW-Madison have demonstrated again that we have built a culture of responsibility on our campuses,” adds interim UW System President Tommy Thompson. “I applaud them for doing the right thing, and I applaud Chancellor Blank and her staff for making vaccinations of students and employees such a high priority.”

