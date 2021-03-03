Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Madison hospitals ease visitor limitations Monday

items.[0].image.alt
UW Health
Uw hospital.jpeg
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:30:59-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison’s three main hospitals are easing limitations on visitors.

Citing “a promising decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally,” UnityPoint Health—Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health said Wednesday one visitor for each adult patient will be allowed at its hospitals and clinics beginning Monday.

Two visitors will be allowed for each pediatric patient.

The hospitals say those with confirmed COVID-19 cases, or those experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus should not visit.

Mask are still required in all health care settings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.