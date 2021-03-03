Madison hospitals ease visitor limitations Monday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison’s three main hospitals are easing limitations on visitors.

Citing “a promising decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally,” UnityPoint Health—Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health said Wednesday one visitor for each adult patient will be allowed at its hospitals and clinics beginning Monday.

Two visitors will be allowed for each pediatric patient.

The hospitals say those with confirmed COVID-19 cases, or those experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus should not visit.

Mask are still required in all health care settings.

