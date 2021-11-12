Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Madison diocese directs parishes not to hold vaccine clinics

items.[0].image.alt
Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 11:46:36-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Catholic Diocese has instructed its 102 parishes not to host coronavirus vaccination clinics in their schools and churches.

The diocese directive follows federal action which recently made children ages 5 to 11 eligible for the pediatric vaccine. Diocese spokesperson Brent King says the Diocese wants to maintain its “neutrality” on whether to get one of the vaccines approved for children and adults.

King said in a statement, "the Diocese has not and will not wade into the polarizing and political environment surrounding this issue, especially as it could potentially pressure individuals to act against their consciences.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.