Lambeau Field to become massive vaccination clinic next week

GREEN BAY — Lambeau Field will become a statewide vaccination site next week as the Green Bay Packers join more than a dozen other NFL organizations in offering their stadiums to help end the pandemic.

Exactly one year ago to the day on March 12, Lambeau Field shut down to the public after coronavirus was found to be spreading in Wisconsin.

“We couldn’t be more proud, a full year later now to be moving forward with providing Lambeau Field as a site and helping to ensure equitable access to the vaccine,” said Packers President Mark Murphy.

Murphy said they want to pack fans in the stands this fall, but he knows vaccinations will play a key role in herd immunity. That’s why the team is lending its atrium inside the stadium to open the state’s largest vaccination clinic.

“Lambeau simply put, it’s a perfect place for this, it’s ideal,” said Chris Woleske with Bellin Health.

Woleske said those who are eligible won’t have to worry about searing for an address or a parking spot. It will even be open to Wisconsinites who are up for a day trip.

“The state has indicated that anyone who seeks an appointment at the location would be eligible if they meet the criteria,” she said.

Currently, there are a dozen vaccination bays inside Lambeau Field, but local health leaders say they are ready and willing to double that amount.

Woleske said the site will receive all three approved vaccines to immunize 6,000 people a week. Their goal is to increase that amount to 10,000 before millions of more Wisconsinites become eligible at the end of the month.

But when it comes to typical game day activities that are staples of Lambeau Field, tailgating outside the stadium will not be allowed. Woleske said lines won’t be forming outside the gates.

People who are eligible and want to get vaccinated at Lambeau Field will be required to schedule their appointment. To join the waiting list, call (920) 445-7313.

The site will be open 7 days a week. Open hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip