Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

La Crosse Bishop William Patrick Callahan has contracted COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
via Wikimedia, Amg910, CC BY-SA 3.0
Bishop William Patrick Callahan
William Patrick Callahan
Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:50:59-04

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse Catholic Church officials say Bishop William Patrick Callahan has contracted COVID-19. Monsignor Richard Gilles told the parish at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman during Mass on Sunday, that the 71-year-old Callahan is doing OK and has mild symptoms.

According to the diocese, Callahan is “good spirits” and is isolating while being monitored by a medical team. He tested positive over the weekend, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

His diagnosis comes just a few weeks after the former leader of the Diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, was hospitalized on a ventilator with the virus. Burke has since been released from the hospital and is at home rehabilitating.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.