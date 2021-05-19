Watch
Kroger to drop mask requirements at grocery stores starting Thursday, May 20

Retailer operates Metro Market, Pick 'n Save locations locally
AP2011
LM Otero/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo made Nov. 28, 2011, a deli worker wears the Kroger logo on her shirt sleeve, at the grocery story in Richardson, Texas. Kroger Co.ís third-quarter net income slipped 2 percent, hurt by a higher LIFO charge. But the performance beat analystsí expectations and the nationís largest grocery chain raised its full-year earnings forecast. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 14:13:46-04

MILWAUKEE -- The Kroger Family of Companies, which operates brands like Metro Market and Pick 'n Save locally, will drop its mask requirements for vaccinated customers beginning Thursday, May 20, it announced Wednesday.

Fully vaccinated customers and "most fully vaccinated associates" will no longer need to wear a face covering, according to a news release. An exception remains for areas where masks are still required by state or local law.

Non-vaccinated employees will still be required to wear masks. Kroger also requests that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

"We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement," the news release from Kroger says. "Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect."

Kroger says it will continue to respect the choices of those who decide they still want to wear masks. They also will continue "enhanced cleaning and physical distancing" across its stores.

Those who work in Kroger's pharmacies or clinic locations will also still be required to keep wearing masks, per the CDC's guidance for healthcare settings.

