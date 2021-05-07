Kettle Moraine School District changes COVID-19 quarantine procedures for students, staff

WALES — The Kettle Moraine School District is joining the School District of Waukesha in easing its school-related quarantine process for students and staff.

KMSD said in a letter to families Thursday that it will no longer make quarantines mandatory for close contacts in school or school-sanctioned activities, when other mitigation measures are followed. The school district’s health staff will however continue to contact trace cases - but quarantining will be optional.

The district said it is aligning with its COVID-19 response with guidelines issued by the Waukesha County Health Department on Thursday.

“We have found a very small percentage of our quarantined students test positive within the quarantine window,” said KMSD Superintendent Stephen Plum in the statement.

Other safety protocols such as mask faces will continue to be enforced at KMSD.

“The district recognizes our valued partnership with the Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services,” said Plum. “We are grateful for their continued guidance and support in these unprecedented times.”

The KMSD Board of Education says it discussed the topic of mitigation, including masks, at its board meeting on May 4. The district says it will continue to monitor the case rates and spread of COVID19 to "best inform future decisions," according to the statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip