Kenosha Community Health Center urges people to avoid ER for less urgent medical needs

KENOSHA — As emergency rooms fill up in many hospitals across the country, the Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC) is reminding people that it is open to treat and assess less-urgent medical needs.

There are multiple KCHC facilities throughout Kenosha County. You can call (262) 656-0044 for an appointment.

The call to avoid emergency rooms unless you are in serious risk is a widespread call. Milwaukee County health officials implored people not to visit emergency rooms just for a COVID test. Rooms are full and unable to accommodate the surge of patients.

Wisconsin saw the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday compared to any day since the pandemic began.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard recorded 8,058 confirmed cases on Monday. That's compared to the previous daily record of 7,870 cases on Nov. 17, 2020.

There are various places across southeastern Wisconsin that you can get a free COVID test. Click this link to find one.

