Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kenosha Community Health Center urges people to avoid ER for less urgent medical needs

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
COVID-19 coronavirus hospital nurse
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 13:05:33-05

KENOSHA — As emergency rooms fill up in many hospitals across the country, the Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC) is reminding people that it is open to treat and assess less-urgent medical needs.

There are multiple KCHC facilities throughout Kenosha County. You can call (262) 656-0044 for an appointment.

The call to avoid emergency rooms unless you are in serious risk is a widespread call. Milwaukee County health officials implored people not to visit emergency rooms just for a COVID test. Rooms are full and unable to accommodate the surge of patients.

Wisconsin saw the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday compared to any day since the pandemic began.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard recorded 8,058 confirmed cases on Monday. That's compared to the previous daily record of 7,870 cases on Nov. 17, 2020.

There are various places across southeastern Wisconsin that you can get a free COVID test. Click this link to find one.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.