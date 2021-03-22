How Milwaukeeans felt after getting their COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — It was a big day in Wisconsin as roughly 2,000,000 more people became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. In Milwaukee, two special walk-in clinics opened for Milwaukeeans who live in the hardest hit areas of the pandemic. This is how they felt about getting the vaccine.

“I am so excited,” Felicia Harris said.

"Now I get to hang around my grandmother a little bit more,” Phillip Calvert said.

Pretty cool day in Wisconsin as around 2,000,000 people become eligible to get a COVID vaccine.



PLUS, there are two ~free no questions asked walk-in vaccine clinics~ at North and South Division high schools.



"I feel a little safer but still cautious, so I'll probably be cautious around people, still wearing my mask too," Thao Kang Vang said.

"I’m feeling more safe. I can’t wait till more people get it,” Lisa Ortiz said. "They have a really good set up here."

The clinics are located at North and South Division high schools in Milwaukee. They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 19. The eligible ZIP codes are 53204, 53205, 53206, 53209, 53215, 53216, 53218, 53223, 53224, and 53233.

It's a first come first serve basis. There are around 600 doses they gave out on Monday, so the first 600 people got their vaccine.

A National Guard member told TMJ4 reporter James Groh that the day went smoothly. The National Guard member had previously worked at the Wisconsin Center, which is by appointment only. He said the walk-in format had been just as smooth.

It's also important to note that this is available for undocumented citizens. There is even a Spanish translator on staff at North Division high school.

