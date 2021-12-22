Henry David Thoreau School transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Tuesday that Henry David Thoreau School will move to virtual learning starting Wednesday due to COVID-19.

The students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 4 after MPS' 10-day COVID-19 quarantine conclusion during winter break.

Students, families, and staff were first notified of the transition on Tuesday.

"The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period," MPS said in a statement.

Students and families can expect additional outreach on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they need technology assistance.

