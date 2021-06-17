Watch
Health officials tracking new COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 7:18 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 08:18:26-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is tracking a new variant of COVID-19 with more than two dozen cases in the state.

The Delta strain has been elevated to a “variant of concern” in Wisconsin.

The strain is fueling the coronavirus surge in the United Kingdom and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is more contagious and more resistant to vaccines.

DHA says the vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been shown to provide some protection against the Delta strain. The department is tracking five other variants of concern in the state.

