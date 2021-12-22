Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Greendale School District makes changes to COVID-19 protocols

items.[0].image.alt
Oded Balilty/AP
A health worker collects a swab sample from a kid to test for COVID-19, at a coronavirus testing center, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Israel is grappling with a surge of infections and urging people over age 60 to get a booster shot. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Child COVID-19 test
Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 13:11:44-05

GREENDALE, Wis. — In January, the Greendale School District will make updates to its Health Safety Plan, including how quarantines will be enforced as well as mask recommendations, according to Superintendent Kim Amidzich.

Effective January 3, the district will notify all families in the classroom of a positive COVID-19 case, but the district will not require close contacts to quarantine. Parents will have the choice to quarantine their child and/or have their child take a rapid antigen test at a district's testing clinic. Quarantines will be enforced for students with a positive case of COVID-19 at home.

Effective January 31, the school district will strongly recommend masks for students in grades K through 6. Students enrolled in Early Childhood and Time 4 Learning classes will be required to wear face masks.

The amendments come as Greendale High School reported a high number of positive cases Tuesday, resulting in the inability to do proper contact tracing among students, according to an email sent to parents. Tuesday was the last day of school for the year, so the high school decided to send an email to all families.

In addition to these amendments, the school board advised that the district develops a gating criteria to address a course of action dependent on case activity. That plan will be outlined in the board meeting on January 10.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.