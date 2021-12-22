Greendale School District makes changes to COVID-19 protocols

GREENDALE, Wis. — In January, the Greendale School District will make updates to its Health Safety Plan, including how quarantines will be enforced as well as mask recommendations, according to Superintendent Kim Amidzich.

Effective January 3, the district will notify all families in the classroom of a positive COVID-19 case, but the district will not require close contacts to quarantine. Parents will have the choice to quarantine their child and/or have their child take a rapid antigen test at a district's testing clinic. Quarantines will be enforced for students with a positive case of COVID-19 at home.

Effective January 31, the school district will strongly recommend masks for students in grades K through 6. Students enrolled in Early Childhood and Time 4 Learning classes will be required to wear face masks.

The amendments come as Greendale High School reported a high number of positive cases Tuesday, resulting in the inability to do proper contact tracing among students, according to an email sent to parents. Tuesday was the last day of school for the year, so the high school decided to send an email to all families.

In addition to these amendments, the school board advised that the district develops a gating criteria to address a course of action dependent on case activity. That plan will be outlined in the board meeting on January 10.

