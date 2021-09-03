Gov. Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the extension on Friday. Evers says that extending the incentive will give an opportunity for even more people to get vaccinated.

The program began Aug. 20 and was originally scheduled to end on Monday. Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose.

Also, the state’s second-highest ranking health official who has been the public face for fighting the pandemic announced she is retiring. The departure of Julie Willems Van Dijk means that the state’s two top health officials at the start of the pandemic in 2020 have now left.

