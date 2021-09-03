Watch
Gov. Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations

AP
This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 15:48:48-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the extension on Friday. Evers says that extending the incentive will give an opportunity for even more people to get vaccinated.

The program began Aug. 20 and was originally scheduled to end on Monday. Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose.

Also, the state’s second-highest ranking health official who has been the public face for fighting the pandemic announced she is retiring. The departure of Julie Willems Van Dijk means that the state’s two top health officials at the start of the pandemic in 2020 have now left.

