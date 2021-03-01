Menu

GOP urges Gov. Evers to spend federal aid on in-person schools

Morry Gash/AP
This image taken with a drone shows the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin State Capitol
Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 17:51:58-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans are urging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to divert more federal COVID-19 relief dollars to schools offering in-person instruction.

A group of GOP legislators led by Rep. Mark Born, co-chairman of the Legislature's powerful budget committee, held a news conference Monday urging Evers to spend more discretionary funding from the CARES Act to defray costs for in-person schools, including substitute teachers, personal protective equipment and transportation.

They said multiple studies show children learn better in-person than virtually.

Evers spokeswoman didn't respond to a message. Republicans have been pushing for a broad return to in-person classes. Last month the budget committee shifted $65.5 million in federal aid for schools that offer in-person instruction.

