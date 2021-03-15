Menu

GOP bill mandates Wisconsin prisoners' stimulus go to restitution

Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 15, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require prisoners to spend their COVID-19 stimulus money on restitution.

Democrats rejected a Republican amendment to the $1.9 trillion stimulus package President Joe Biden signed last week that would have prevented prisoners from receiving stimulus checks.

Wisconsin state Sen. Julian Bradley and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo introduced a bill Monday that would require federal stimulus money received by someone who is incarcerated to go toward any restitution the prisoner owes.

Messages left at both Bradley and Sanfelippo's offices weren't immediately returned. A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also didn't immediately respond to a message.

