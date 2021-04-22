Watch
Get a free COVID-19 vaccine at Milwaukee Buck's game next month

TMJ4
Fiserv Forum on October 6, 2020.
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 22, 2021
MILWAUKEE — You have the chance to get a free COVID-19 vaccine dose at next month's Milwaukee Bucks game.

The Milwaukee Health Department said in a statement Thursday that free vaccine doses will be offered to attendees of the Sunday, May 2 Bucks game at 2:30 p.m.

The initial announcement that the vaccines would be offered at Thursday's game is incorrect, according to the department. A change was made last night to move the vaccine offering.

Also on Thursday, the city announced that the FEMA's vaccine site at the Wisconsin Center will be sunsetting on May 28. Numerous sites across Milwaukee County will be offering the vaccine for the foreseeable future.

Register for the vaccine on the city's website and county's website.

