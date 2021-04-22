FEMA vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center to close May 28

The FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center will be sunsetted on May 28, health officials announced Thursday morning.

The site has been federally managed since April 6.

Federal resources were slated to last eight weeks at the Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee's largest vaccination site.

The city said it plans to continue vaccinations at Northwest and Southside health centers.

The Northwest Health Center is located at 7630 W. Mill Road. The Southside Health Center is located at 1639 S. 23rd St.

