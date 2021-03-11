Menu

Froedtert warns against COVID-19 vaccine telephone scams

Posted at 7:06 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 08:06:52-05

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is alerting the public of a new telephone scam.

Hospital officials say fraudulent calls are being made to patients claiming to be from network representatives seeking credit card information to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

These fraudulent calls are being reported from the phone number 1-800- 805-5880 and the caller ID states it is from “Froedtert Systems.”

Froedtert says these calls are not from the hospital or their health network. Furthermore, the network would never ask for credit card information over the phone relating to a vaccine appointment.

If you receive a similar call asking for credit card information, hang up immediately. Do not give out any personal information.

For more information on what to do if you fall victim to an identity theft scam, visit the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection website.

