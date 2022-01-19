Watch
Froedtert & MCW closing Mequon Health Center Urgent Care, citing staffing shortages

Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:57:08-05

MILWAUKEE — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin said it is shutting down its Mequon Health Center Urgent Care starting Feb. 1 as a record number of staff are being affected by the COVID-19 surge.

The Froedtert & MCW Mequon Health Center will however remain open.

The hospital network said in a statement Wednesday that it was untenable reassigning staff at other locations to fill the gaps in shifts at the Mequon Urgent Care site.

They did not say in the statement when the Mequon Urgent Care would reopen.

Five of their urgent care locations remain open: Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Oak Creek, Wauwatosa and West Bend.

“While our health network continues to experience record setting admissions and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we remain committed to Mequon and the surrounding communities and will continue to help manage the health care needs of our patients, staff and community," Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health, said in the statement.

This isn't the first time COVID issues have forced area health networks to close locations. In December Aurora temporarily shut down three urgent care facilities, citing staffing shortage.

