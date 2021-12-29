Watch
3 Aurora urgent care facilities close in the Milwaukee area due to staffing shortages

Advocate Aurora Health
Posted at 4:48 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 18:23:30-05

MILWAUKEE — Three Aurora urgent care facilities in the Milwaukee area are temporarily closed as of Wednesday.

Aurora officials tell TMJ4 that staffing shortages have contributed to the temporary closures.

The facilities include the urgent care center on River Center Drive in Milwaukee, and the care centers in Menomonee Falls and Brookfield.

  • Milwaukee: 1575 N. Rivercenter Drive
  • Menomonee Falls: N84 W16889 Menomonee Avenue
  • Brookfield: 16985 W. Bluemound Road

Aurora also said due to high demand, you might have to wait longer for visits.

"Due to extremely high demand as we manage through this COVID surge, you may experience longer than usual wait times across our locations and for virtual visits," Aurora Health Care said in a tweet.

