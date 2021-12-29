3 Aurora urgent care facilities close in the Milwaukee area due to staffing shortages.

MILWAUKEE — Three Aurora urgent care facilities in the Milwaukee area are temporarily closed as of Wednesday.

Aurora officials tell TMJ4 that staffing shortages have contributed to the temporary closures.

The facilities include the urgent care center on River Center Drive in Milwaukee, and the care centers in Menomonee Falls and Brookfield.

Milwaukee: 1575 N. Rivercenter Drive

Menomonee Falls: N84 W16889 Menomonee Avenue

Brookfield: 16985 W. Bluemound Road

Aurora also said due to high demand, you might have to wait longer for visits.

"Due to extremely high demand as we manage through this COVID surge, you may experience longer than usual wait times across our locations and for virtual visits," Aurora Health Care said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

