Free COVID vaccine clinics at various Milwaukee Public School locations

MILWAUKEE — There will be several free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for all community members at various Milwaukee Public School locations for the rest of January and into February.

The Children's Community Health Plan and Children's Wisconsin have teamed up with MPS and the Milwaukee Health Department for free vaccine clinics. This is open to everyone in the community. You do not need an ID, documentation, or insurance status to get the shot. First and second doses will be administered along with the booster for eligible recipients. Children ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Here are the times and locations for the clinics:

1-4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 18, Auer Avenue School, 2319 W. Auer Ave.

1-4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 21, Clarke Street School, 2816 W. Clarke St.

1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 3 and Feb. 24, Jackson Early Childhood and Elementary School, 2121 W. Hadley St.

2-5 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 4 and Feb. 25, Starms Discovery School, 2035 N. 25th St.

1-4 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 28, Longfellow School, 1021 S. 21st St.

1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8 and Feb. 29, Hopkins-Lloyd Community School, 1503 W. Hopkins St.

Here is information on how to get a free COVID test in and around Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip