Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Free COVID vaccine clinics at various Milwaukee Public School locations

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 12:30:49-05

MILWAUKEE — There will be several free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for all community members at various Milwaukee Public School locations for the rest of January and into February.

The Children's Community Health Plan and Children's Wisconsin have teamed up with MPS and the Milwaukee Health Department for free vaccine clinics. This is open to everyone in the community. You do not need an ID, documentation, or insurance status to get the shot. First and second doses will be administered along with the booster for eligible recipients. Children ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Here are the times and locations for the clinics:

  • 1-4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 18, Auer Avenue School, 2319 W. Auer Ave.
  • 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 21, Clarke Street School, 2816 W. Clarke St.
  • 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 3 and Feb. 24, Jackson Early Childhood and Elementary School, 2121 W. Hadley St.
  • 2-5 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 4 and Feb. 25, Starms Discovery School, 2035 N. 25th St.
  • 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 28, Longfellow School, 1021 S. 21st St.
  • 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8 and Feb. 29, Hopkins-Lloyd Community School, 1503 W. Hopkins St.

Here is information on how to get a free COVID test in and around Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.