Four Mequon-Thiensville school board members to face recall election

MEQUON — Four school board members in the Mequon-Thiensville School District will face a recall election in November. More than 4,135 signatures for each of the board members were certified by the clerk on Tuesday. Recall supporters gathered nearly 18,000 signatures in total.

The members recalled are board Vice President Wendy Francour and members Chris Shultz, Akron Khan and Erik Hollander. Recall supporters say the board members abdicated their responsibilities, turning them over to Superintendent Matthew Joynt. Particularly those surrounding COVID-19 mitigation and masking protocols.

On the allegation board members abdicated their duties, recall organizer Amber Schroeder said “that really upset the constituents and the taxpayers and the parents and the community members. Because we have a publicly elected board that has now said to a non elected official, 'you just take over and make the decisions.'”

TMJ4

In past board filings, board members have defended their practices, challenged the recall and some of the signatures. Board members have said they acted within the boundary of their board duties when delegating some responsibilities to the superintendent.

TMJ4

The school board has called a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. to call for a recall election date to be set for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The recall supporters will put forth candidates to challenge the four members that could be ousted in the election.

TMJ4 News reached out to the four board members at the center of the recall for comment on this story. We never received a response.

