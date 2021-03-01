First known case of U.K. COVID-19 variant detected in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — The first known case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Kenosha County, the health department announced Monday.

Also known as B.1.1.7, the variant was confirmed via a lab test with a person who tested positive last month and has already completed their isolation, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said in a statement.

The discovery only heightens the need to remain vigilant about halting the spread of the virus, even with more residents receiving the vaccine, Freiheit said.

“We don’t know a huge amount about these variants yet,” Freiheit said. “That’s why we still need to wear masks, avoid gatherings and socially distance.”

The variant has already been detected in Milwaukee, Waukesha County, Dane County and Eau Claire.

The Kenosha County health department did not note where and how the patient may have contracted the U.K. variant.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip