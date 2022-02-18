Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

First child death from MIS-C reported in Wisconsin

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
COVID-19 coronavirus hospital nurse
Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:55:39-05

WISCONSIN — A child has died from MIS-C in Wisconsin, a rare but serious condition related to COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health Services, the child was under 10-years-old and lived in southeast Wisconsin.

While there have been almost 200 cases of the condition in the state, this is the first death.

“We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties.

DHS said MIS-C causes parts of the body to become inflamed and can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs. Most cases occur in kids between 3 and 12-years-old who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Emergency warning symptoms of the disease include lingering fever, trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain.

You can learn more about MIS-C from the CDC here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.