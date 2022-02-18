First child death from MIS-C reported in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — A child has died from MIS-C in Wisconsin, a rare but serious condition related to COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health Services, the child was under 10-years-old and lived in southeast Wisconsin.

While there have been almost 200 cases of the condition in the state, this is the first death.

“We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties.

DHS said MIS-C causes parts of the body to become inflamed and can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs. Most cases occur in kids between 3 and 12-years-old who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Emergency warning symptoms of the disease include lingering fever, trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain.

You can learn more about MIS-C from the CDC here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip