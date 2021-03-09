Feds to assist with COVID-19 vaccination rollout at Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center

MILWAUKEE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will work with local municipalities on a federally assisted vaccine site.

In a conference of Milwaukee County mayors Monday, it was revealed that the current Milwaukee County vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center in Downtown Milwaukee will be assisted by the federal government by March 15.

It is unclear if the help from the federal government will include more doses of the vaccine. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk told the mayors the state has promised 7,000 doses a week to that site.

“We’re also using the bounty of additional vaccines that are coming, to support that FEMA site and will support additional community sites around the state,” said Van Dijk.

The deputy secretary also said the state could add more if their allocation increases from the federal government. City officials did say that the federal government would help with personnel and funding for the site.

The Wisconsin Center has been home to the city and county’s vaccination effort. More than 1,000 people a day are receiving vaccines at the site, dependent on the number of doses sent to the Health Department. A larger vaccine site could be in the works for the future.

