Fans enjoy first concert at Summerfest grounds with new COVID-19 requirements

MILWAUKEE — Fans of the BoDeans and Little Big Town had to follow Summerfest's new COVID-19 requirements Friday night.

Those with tickets to the concert had to show their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test. They could also show a picture of either on a phone. Testing was available on site, otherwise you could get a test on your own within 72 hours.

Many said they didn't think the new rules were a big deal.

"It didn't bother me at all," said Andy Jensen.

"We were fine with it," said Debbie Roelandts.

"I guess with the delta variant, I think it is a large venue, so I can see why people are taking some steps back," said Jovona Diggs. "I think it’s a good compromise."

TMJ4

Some say the new rules took them by surprise.

"One of my friends texted me yesterday morning and thankfully we were able to get a test in time," Jessica Koepp said. "I think it's stupid, honestly. I mean, we're outside."

"I had the vaccine, so not for me, not a big deal, it was a little harder for you," Lisa Anderson said to her friend, Allison McCarron.

"I have to say I was a little disappointed in Summerfest and what they made us go through, but you know what, they’re being safe, and we’re here, and that’s all that matters, and a negative COVID test," McCarron said.

TMJ4

Anderson and McCarron were taking each of their daughters to their first concert ever. Some were too young to be vaccinated, and they got each of them tested in advance.

"It was a pain, but you just make it work when you want to go to a concert," McCarron said.

Because of the change in rules, Summerfest announced you might be able to get a refund for the festival in September and its concerts at American Family Insurance Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, and Level Up Viewing Deck. You have until Monday at 7 p.m.

