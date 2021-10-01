Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Every Wisconsin county still has high rate of COVID-19 infections: State officials

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 7:53 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 20:53:18-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Every Wisconsin county has a high rate of COVID-19 infections and intensive care units in hospitals throughout the state are at or near capacity even though cases have been steadily dropping over the previous nine days.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer, said Thursday that although the decline in cases is encouraging, it’s too early to say that Wisconsin has seen the worst of the latest surge caused by the highly contagious delta variant.

State health officials recommend a booster dose of Pfizer at least six months after those eligible received their second dose. They include people who are age 65 or older, who live in long-term care or who are ages 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.