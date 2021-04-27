Watch
Evers promises details soon on how federal money to be spent

Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 27, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says that he will announce within weeks, without input from Republican lawmakers, how he will spend all of the $3.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds coming to Wisconsin.

State law gives the governor, a Democrat, control over how to spend the money. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed bills ordering the money be spent on cutting property taxes, funding local road projects and in other areas, but Evers vetoed them all.

When asked Tuesday if he would discuss his plans for spending the money with Republicans leaders, Evers said that was not a “top priority.”

