Gov. Evers approves dentists to vaccinate as millions become eligible

Gov. Tony Evers signed SB13 into law Monday morning while touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Milwaukee. The bill allows more than 3,500 dentists across the Badger state to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to make sure we have all hands on deck for this effort, and this is just another part of that,” the governor said shortly before he signed the bill into law.

Dentists will have to go through an 8-hour training before they can give the shot. The training will cover everything from giving the vaccination to important storage protocols, and how to properly document the vaccines.

Milwaukee dentist Dr. Angela Lueck is excited to be able and help put an end to the pandemic.

“I think that dentists are perfect people to jump in and participate in any way we can,” Lueck said. "Most patients see their dental practitioners more than they see their physicians. If they happen to be in for a cleaning or a routine check-up perhaps a filling, we’d be able to give a vaccination or flu vaccination.”

In dental offices, vaccinations could be possible down the road. The law signed by Gov. Evers allows dentists to give vaccinations in this state. At first, dentists will be added to the list of vaccinators at community sites around the area already administering the COVID-19 vaccine, such as at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

