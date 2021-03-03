Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Evers floats allowing K-12 schools to open before Sept. 1

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Householder/AP
In this image made from video, an empty classroom is shown at David Ellis Academy in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. It's coming up on a year since most of the students at the pre-K through 8th grade public charter school last had an in-person school day. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Virus Outbreak Student Wellness
Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 15:01:02-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Allowing schools to open earlier and bolstering their summer school offerings are both being floated by Gov. Tony Evers as ways to help students catch up after a year of virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allowing schools to open before Sept. 1 for the 2021-2022 academic year would require a law change.

The Legislature has balked at previous attempts to loosen the opening date under pressure from the state’s tourism industry that backs having students available to work summer jobs up until September.

Evers said at a WisPolitics.com event on Tuesday that opening earlier than September was something that “might” have to be done temporarily.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.