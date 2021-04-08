Effort to prevent evictions for renters in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — A virtual discussion on evictions and renters' rights for those in the Milwaukee area was held Wednesday.

A global pandemic, skyrocketing unemployment and millions of Americans living in uncertainty. Living, in itself, is also a big question mark for renters looking to elude homelessness and evictions.

News 414, a project created between the nonprofits Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Wisconsin Watch, held its first virtual event called “Making Rent: A Conversation About Eviction Prevention And Tenant Rights.”

"What we decided to do was invite people to have a type of roundtable discussion within the community and all of the experts within the resources,” said moderator Adam Carr.

News 414 also launched a texting service recently, fielding questions about rent and evictions.

On Wednesday, many of those questions were answered by panelists who explained resources to those who may need them.

A search of state court records shows more than 1,100 eviction cases were filed in just the past 30 days - and 495 of those filed in Milwaukee County alone.

News 414 says it is looking to help renters in the 53206 and 53215 zip codes, which have renters' rates of 66 and 54 percent, respectively.

To subscribe to resources via text through News 414, text MKE to 73225.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip