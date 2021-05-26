Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Daily COVID-19 deaths drastically down; death toll passes 7K in Wisconsin

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 17:33:34-04

While daily deaths caused by the coronavirus are drastically down in Wisconsin, the state passed a total of 7,000 deaths connected to the virus on Wednesday.

At least 7,003 people in Wisconsin have died from complications caused by COVID-19 since the pandemic began over a year ago, the state Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard shows.

But if we look at the weekly average number of deaths each day, that number is the lowest it's been since last fall. The seven-day average number of daily deaths is now at four. At the pandemic's most intense months late last fall and winter, that average was at 60 deaths.

The most deaths caused by coronavirus in Wisconsin happened on Jan. 16, when the DHS counted 128 deaths. Outside of some spikes, the death toll has generally dropped since that high.

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin had not seen a lower average death toll since late September. It was the transition into October when deaths and cases began to rapidly climb, DHS data shows.

Locally, Milwaukee County has counted a total of 1,125 deaths connected to the virus since the pandemic began. The trend of decreasing deaths in the county mirrors that reported by state health officials.

Health officials credit that progress to the vaccine. As of Wednesday, 47 percent of the state's population is partially vaccinated, and 41 percent is fully vaccinated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.