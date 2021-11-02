Watch
COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for Wisconsin children later this week

AP
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)
Pfizer Children Vaccines
Posted at 8:28 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 09:28:32-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health care providers and other coronavirus vaccine distributors in Wisconsin say they could have doses that are ready to be administered to younger children by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider recommendations for administering the Pfizer vaccine to younger children.

The Food and Drug Administration has already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults.

There are about 500,000 children in Wisconsin who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s approved.

